Shunted out by YSRCP govt, ex-Andhra Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar moves HC

Ramesh Kumar argued that the state government's move to bring in an ordinance, which cut short the 5-year tenure of the SEC, was unconstitutional.

Former State Election Commissioner (SEC) of Andhra Pradesh, N Ramesh Kumar, who was unceremoniously shunted out by the ruling YSRCP government earlier this week, approached the High Court at Amaravati on Sunday.

In a petition, Ramesh argued that the state government's move to bring in an ordinance which cut short the five-year tenure of the SEC, thereby forcing him to give up his post, was unconstitutional. He also challenged the move by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government to appoint retired Madras High Court judge V Kanagaraj as his successor.

Stating that the government did not give any clear reasons on its decision to bring out the ordinance, Ramesh said that the decision was 'arbitrary' and done with an intention to shunt him out of his post. He argued that this was nothing short of 'encroaching' upon the independence that the Election Commission is guaranteed as a constitutional body.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday appointed retired high court judge Justice V Kanagaraj as the new SEC. Kanagaraj, 75, served as a judge in the Madras High Court. He took charge as SEC on Saturday morning.

This followed nearly a month long row after Ramesh Kumar postponed the local body elections citing precautionary measures required to check the spread of COVID-19, triggering an angry reaction from the YSRCP government, which accused him of acting at the behest of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday issued an ordinance, amending Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 1994. The ordinance brought down the term of SEC from five years to three years, thus abruptly ending the term of Ramesh Kumar who was appointed in 2016. It also has a provision to re-appoint the SEC for another term of three years.

The ordinance also changed the eligibility for the SEC. According to it, the Governor on the recommendation of the government shall appoint a person, who has held an office of the judge of a high court, as State Election Commissioner.

Ramesh Kumar, an IAS officer, had strained relations with Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had personally met the Governor to complain against him on March 14, hours after the SEC postponed the elections to rural and urban local bodies which were scheduled on March 21 and 23 respectively.

The CM had slammed the SEC for his 'unilateral decision' and alleged that he acted at the behest of leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu.

The High Court and the Supreme Court upheld the SEC decision to postpone the elections because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the apex court relaxed the poll code till announcement of the next schedule.

