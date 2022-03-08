Shruti Hassan roped in for Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Bholaa Shankar

'Bholaa Shankar,' that stars Chiranjeevi in the lead, is the Telugu remake of Ajith's Tamil film 'Vedalam'.

news Tollywood

On the occasion of Women’s Day, actor Shruti Haasan announced that she will be a part of actor Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Bholaa Shankar. The announcement was formally made by Mythri Movie Makers, and an update was posted on social media, on Tuesday, March 8. Sharing the announcement, Chiranjeevi wrote: “‘You bring woman power’ to the film,” said he said, taking to Twitter to welcome Shruti to the crew. “On this Women's Day, delighted to Welcome you on board @shrutihaasan. You bring Woman Power to #Mega154.” Bhola Shankar is Chiranjeevi’s 154th film and is directed by Meher Ramesh.

“What better day than #WomensDay to announce the big news!Welcoming #Mega154 Maguva, the gorgeous & talented @shrutihaasan on board for #Mega154 Megastar @KChiruTweets @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP,” the official handle of the production banner tweeted.

Chiranjeevi had recently unveiled the first-look motion poster of Bholaa Shankar, on March 1, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The film, a Telugu remake of Ajith's superhit Tamil film, Vedalam, is expected to be a stylish action thriller laced with family emotions. The movie is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments in association with Creative Commercials.

In addition to actor Shruti Haasan, Keerthy Suresh is also a part of the movie, and will be essaying the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film. Tamannaah will be the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi. Bholaa Shankar is expected to hit the big screens later this year. The supporting cast includes Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi and Pragathi in important roles. The movie has music by Mahati Swara Sagar, cinematography by Dudley, and editing is by Marthand K Venkatesh.

In addition to Bholaa Shankar, Chiranjeevi is also awaiting the release of Acharya, which co-stars actor Ram Charan. Sruthi Haasan, meanwhile, will be seen in Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film Salaar, co-starring actor Prabhas. Earlier this year, Chiranjeevi had tested positive for coronavirus, on January 26. He had tested positive for coronavirus previously in November 2020 as well.