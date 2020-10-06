Shruti Haasan clears the air on 'Gabbar Singh', says she's proud to have done the film

In an interview, Shruti had said that while she was part of blockbusters, she didn't have a great time doing them.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Shruti Haasan, who took a brief break from acting in 2017, is now gearing up for a comeback with a line-up of films in Tamil and Telugu languages. Discussing her work in an interview with Mumbai Mirror last week, Shruti had said that while she was part of some blockbusters, she didn’t have a great time doing them.

Reading between the lines, some Telugu language publications reportedly made speculative comments that the actor was referring to her Telugu films such as Gabbar Singh and Race Gurram.

Clearing the air, the actor took to Twitter to end the misinterpretation. “Certain Telugu publications have misinterpreted a quote from a national interview I gave and are writing articles that are untrue. Just to clarify I am extremely proud of having been a part of films like Race Gurram and Gabbar Singh - GS with Pawan Kalyan Garu was life changing!! (sic)” she had tweeted.

Certain Telugu publications have misinterpreted a quote from a national interview I gave and are writing articles that are untrue. Just to clarify I am extremely proud of having been a part of films like race gurram and Gabbar Singh- GS with Pawan Kalyan Garu was life changing !! — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 6, 2020

In addition to stating that Gabbar Singh with actor Pawan Kalyan was “life changing” for her, she added that the Telugu and south Indian film industries on the whole were a part of her heart. “Being a part of Telugu and South Indian film industry is a part of my heart, truly. That interview was given in context to the Hindi films I did and perception of north vs south in Indian films which in itself I’ve never liked - hope that clears things up for the everyone (sic),” she said in another tweet.

Cont..being a part of Telugu and South Indian film industry is a part of my heart, truly.that interview was given in context to the Hindi films I did and perception of north VS south in Indian films which in itself ive never liked - hope that clears things up for the everyone — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 6, 2020

Notably, Shruti had, in the Mumbai Mirror interview stated that she always got better roles in the south. “It’s about balancing Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films and I always get better roles down south,” she has said.

Last seen in the Hindi film Behen Hogi Teri, Shruti’s recent release was Yaara with Vidyut Jammwal that premiered on Zee 5 this July. The actor is also part of the Tamil anthology series made for Amazon Prime Video titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

Apart from this, she is also part of the upcoming Telugu films Krack and Vakeel Saab and Tamil film Laabam.