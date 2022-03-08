Shriya Saran joins cast of Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep’s Kabzaa

Helmed by filmmaker K Chandru, ‘Kabzaa’ is billed as a period gangster drama and will likely release in seven Indian languages.

Flix Sandalwood

Actor Shriya Saran announced on Sunday, March 7 that she has been roped in as the lead in one of the most-anticipated Sandalwood films of the year — Kabzaa. Sharing the announcement with fans, Shriya wrote: “Kabzaa is an action movie set in 1970's. This movie depicts the journey of a brutal gangster in India history ever revealed. Even I'm curious to know about it.. aren't you?” Extending her gratitude, Shriya wrote, “Directed by amazing @rchandru_movies . thank you @sithara_kudige for this stunning outfit . Jwellery by @kushalfashionjewellery Make up by : @makeupbymahendra7 Hair by : @priyanka__hairstylist .So happy be working with amazing actors …. This is going to to be one fantastic movie.”

Billed as a gangster drama that spans four decades — 1940-1980 — pan-India project Kabzaa stars Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra in the lead. The film is likely to release in seven languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and Oriya. The film is helmed by filmmaker R Chandru and is also bankrolled by him under the home banner Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises. Prior to Kabzaa, Upendra and Sudeep joined forces for the 2016 film Mukunda Murari.

Unveiling the motion poster from the film earlier this year, the makers wrote: “India’s most expected pan Indian ‘Kabzaa’ movie exclusive “combo motion poster”. The duo sported a retro look in the motion poster of the period drama. The story is set against the backdrop of underworld gangsters. Kichcha Sudeep will be seen as Bhargav Bakshi, while Upendra will be essaying the role of an underworld don. The supporting cast includes actors Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Jayaprakash, Kamarajan and Kota Srinivas among others.

The technical team includes KGF fame Ravi Basrur as the music composer. AJ Shetty is on board as the cinematographer, while Ravi Varma, Vikram Mor and Vijay will be taking care of the stunt choreography. The makers had unveiled a new poster last year on the occasion of Sankranti.

“Having a great time working with Realstar @nimmaupendra, now I am super excited to have Baadshah @KicchaSudeep on board for KABZA. Can’t wait to see the Baadshah on the set, it’s will be a moment of great pride for me. Welcome aboard @KicchaSudeep Sir #Kabzaa (sic),” Chandru had tweeted earlier. In response to his tweet, Sudeep extended his gratitude to the director. “As actors, we all r ambitious n wake up wth ideas, thirsty to narrate a story n a gud one. But Sometimes being a part of someone else’s dream is being family. Im happy to to b a part of #Kabzaa and once again share screen with @nimmaupendra sir. Bst wshs #BhargavBakshi.”