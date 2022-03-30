Should you choose a fitness band over a smartwatch? Hereâ€™s our take

Itâ€™s the large screen experience that forces most activity band users to upgrade to a smartwatch.

Atom Tech Shorts

A few years ago, the lines between a fitness band and a smartwatch were reasonably clear. These bands or activity trackers featured tiny screens, delivered longer battery life and key fitness functions and of course costed a fraction of the price of a top-of-the-line smartwatch. Those lines have blurred, many fitness bands sport larger displays and premium bands like the Fitbit Charge 5 offer advanced wellness features. The other game changer has been a growing number of smartwatch options in the Rs 5,000 â€“ Rs 15,000 price band from brands like Amazfit and homegrown brands like Noise. Is a fitness band still relevant and should you still consider one in 2022? We break it down for you:

Where activity bands score

The most obvious benefit is battery life. If youâ€™re one of those who finds the routine of charging multiple devices each day too tedious, activity trackers offer a great solution. However, quite a few smartwatches have upped their battery game especially when you disable the always-on display option. For instance, the OnePlus watch and Amazfitâ€™s GTR 3 Pro deliver 14 and 12 days of battery back-up respectively. For many activity tracker buyers, itâ€™s the form factor or the discreet (almost â€˜not thereâ€™ on your wrist) appeal. Itâ€™s not uncommon to find fitness tracker users wearing an old school watch on their left wrist even as their band rests on the right wrist. Bands have also upped their wellness game offering everything from SpO2 to ECG to advanced sleep tracking. Lastly, thereâ€™s the cost factor. You can get elegantly designed trackers for as low as Rs 2,000. Perfect, if youâ€™re considering a smart wearable for the first time.

Where smartwatches still possess the edge

Itâ€™s the large screen experience that forces most activity band users to upgrade to a smartwatch. Think of the seventh generation Apple Watchâ€™s massive display or the immersive circular dials of Samsungâ€™s Galaxy Watch series. These vibrant screens have started to trickle down to the budget smartwatch category too. The big differentiator aside from screen size is functionality. The Apple Watch ecosystem with its large basket of apps or Googleâ€™s Wear OS allow you to get a lot of stuff done from your wrist. You can also store your music on your wrist. The LTE/4G option on the Apple Watch and Samsungâ€™s Galaxy Watches allows you to stay connected during your run even if you decide to leave your phone behind at home.

Fitness bands that are worth checking out

Fitbit Charge 5: one of the most advanced activity trackers that you can buy. This GPS-enabled band costs more than many smartwatches but has more wellness tools than many premium smartwatches. It looks every inch premium and stylish with an aluminium finish and an array of original and third party straps. The Charge offers all of Fitbitâ€™s most advanced wellness features with additional drill-down data with a Fitbit Premium subscription (You get six months free with the Charge 5). These include ECG monitoring, an EDA sensor (for stress levels), a temperature sensor that measures skin temperature variation and SpO2 tracking. (Rs 14,999)

Mi Smart Band 6: Miâ€™s newest band breaks the myth around screen size for activity trackers. The 1.56-inch AMOLED display packs 326 pixels per inch (PPI) with great visibility even under direct sunlight thanks to the rounded edges. This band comes in six colours with a choice of 60 band displays that allow you to find your unique style. The bandâ€™s automatic recognition capability auto detects six fitness modes. Wellness features include sleep tracking and SpO2 monitoring. (Rs 3,499)

OnePlus Band: proves that a budget tracker can look elegant thanks to subtle design touches like a dual tone finish and a ribbed finish on the strap. You get most of the standard features like call and text notifications and you can control your music playlist from your wrist. Itâ€™s pool proof â€“ this band offers a 5ATM and IPS68 certification. The OnePlus Bandâ€™s wellness credentials include SpO2 tracking, multiple exercise modes and heart monitoring plus the promise of a 14-day battery life. (Rs 1,699)

Views expressed by the author are personal.