20-year-old Sashi* (name changed), a student of Nizam College in Hyderabad is among the many students in Telangana who are deeply worried about the recently revised bus fare by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. “The new rates are unreasonably high. I am wondering if I should start walking to the college everyday. There is no other way,” laments the second-year psychology student.

Sashi belongs to the Scheduled Tribes community. Belonging to a poor agricultural family, he is pursuing his studies by staying in the government-run Scheduled Tribes welfare hostel in Amberpet. “I use the public bus facility for my daily commute to the College but I do not know if I should renew my pass with the new price rate,” he says. Sashi says that without much pocket money to sustain himself, he will walk for 7 kms if he has to study. “If I tell my parents that I have a monthly expenditure of Rs 500 per month towards bus fare, they will simply ask me to come back to the village and do some work there. It is not that they do not want me to study, but if I ask for Rs 500 every month, they will see my education as an unnecessary burden. This is what the government is doing, whether it is their intent or not, but effectively they are putting an end to the education of students belonging to poor families,” Sashi says.

The bus fare was revised on June 8. From the existing monthly fare of Rs 195, the subsidised bus pass has been increased to Rs 450, an increase of Rs 255, which is about 130.77 %. The hike was to compensate for the diesel cess, according to the TSRTC management.

But the ‘unfair’ hike has been inviting protests from several student organizations, particularly from the students belonging to marginalized communities.

On Sunday, students belonging to Swaero Students Union (students who belong to Dalit-Bahujan communities) protested at various bus depots in Hyderabad against the hike.

Ravi, a first-year PG student, a member of SSU, says, “The monthly fare was Rs 165, now they have increased it to more than Rs 450. With this money I would have traveled for three months earlier. The pass also works only for ordinary buses and there are very less ordinary buses, too. The present rates are unjustifiable. How can a student from a marginalized community afford to pay such money?” he asks.

The TSRTC which is running in losses had scrapped 4,177 buses between 2014 to 2021 after the life of buses expired. However, they only added 1,800 new buses between these years.

As part of the agitation called by SSU, Ravi had expressed his protest at the Dilsukhnagar bus depot.

G Anusha, another student from Kamala Nehru Polytechnic for Women College says, “My parents together make a monthly income of around Rs 16,000. If they have to ensure that both my brother and I continue to study, they will have to spend Rs 1,000 every month on our bus fare alone; along with that there will be several other expenses like our tuition fee, books etc. How can they afford to educate us with their little earnings? Already they spend half their salary on our education. Does this government intend to discourage students from pursuing higher education?” she asks.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar has justified the increase in the fare.

“Minor increases were made over the years. The increase has been made keeping in mind the hike in various bus maintenance charges,” he told News Meter.

Along with the student groups, political parties like the Congress and the BJP have also expressed their protest against the hike.

On Sunday, Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, expressing the concerns of the students, while condemning the increase in fare, urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to revoke the fresh tariff.

Learning the plight of the students, the Students’ Federation of India has been organizing meetings with the students. “We condemn these revisions. It is absolutely unjustified. How will a student from a poor family afford these rates? The SFI will soon plan an agitation on this front. We are already having meetings in this regard,” says T Nagaraju, SFI, Telangana State Secretary.