The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to use school buildings as COVID-19 quarantine centres in the wake of increased cases and the influx of non-resident Indians (NRIs) has triggered concerns among people.

A section of parents and teachers believe that this move is not in the best interest of students, who may fear to return to classrooms due to stigma.

Earlier this week, district officials across the state began inspecting school and college buildings to ascertain their suitability as quarantine centres. This was done after the government issued orders invoking the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which allows ‘buildings and places to be identified and used as relief centres or camps, in the event of a disaster’.

Officials from the revenue department took over these school and checked the water, electricity and sanitation facilities in these buildings. Private universities and engineering colleges, too, have been identified as potential centres.

According to sources, schools are most likely only stand-by options which, if required, will be used to house (for 14 days) those from Tamil Nadu, who will be flying in from other countries and states. However, the decision has still stirred considerable panic among parents and teachers.

“Why is the government looking at schools as the first option when there are several big hospitals, hotels, lodges, wedding halls and nursing homes in the state lying under-utilised,” asks KR Nandakumar general secretary of Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association.

Drawing comparisons with Kerala, which has picked hotels and resorts as quarantine centres, Nandakumar says that school campuses offer way lesser facilities for stay when compared to hotels or lodges.

“Many schools are also located in thickly populated residential areas. The government might find it difficult to convince residents of the neighbourhood to allow a quarantine centre to function here. Logistically, I believe it makes sense to set up quarantine centres in the outskirts with lesser crowds,” says Dr B Purushothaman, Correspondent of Everwin Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Kolathur.

Within the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 134 out of 300 public schools which might be used as quarantine centres. According to a report in The Times of India, private universities, including engineering colleges, will be taken over after corporation schools and private schools will be used as the last option.

In Telangana, students of some colleges were made to return to their home towns as the campuses were being turned into quarantine facilities. The students had opposed the move, fearing it would pose a risk to them and the residential staff. Despite this, it was used as a quarantine facility.

According to officials in Chennai, after its use, these buildings will be disinfected for two days before they are handed back to the management. However, the acute stigma associated with COVID-19 will remain a cause for concern for parents and students, Purushothaman says.

“If deaths are reported from these schools, one can imagine the panic it will trigger among the parents. We will definitely see dropouts as they will be reluctant to send their children back to these buildings for fear of contracting the virus,” Nandakumar adds.

The Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association has already written to the government requesting to reconsider its order. The association states that private schools in Chennai have been inspected by the Greater Chennai Corporation without receiving consent from its managements.

Speaking to TNM, a highly placed source in the Tamil Nadu Health Department said that the move to use schools as quarantine centres would most likely be reversed by the government.

“It was done as there are no standard guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation or any other competent authority, on setting up quarantine centres,” he explained, adding that in retrospect, it might not have been a good strategy.

However, a public health expert TNM spoke to contests these arguments, claiming that schools and colleges are in fact the best options available to the government at present.

“If schools and colleges with huge campuses are picked out, this will isolate quarantined persons from the neighbourhood’s residents. These campuses are spacious and the buildings have natural ventilation and plenty of sunlight, which can help limit the spread of the virus. On the other hand, air-conditioned lodges and hotels with rooms clustered together may not serve the purpose,” says Dr K Kolandaswamy, former Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Tamil Nadu.

He adds that it would also be useful to shift families that have elderly and members with comorbid conditions, and those who lacked good housing facilities, to these centres, to prevent further spread of the virus.

With regard to the stigma, Dr Kolandaswamy says that proper disinfection along with sunlight and ventilation will render the buildings safe for use.

“When there are floods or cyclones, schools are the first to be turned to relief centres. Why is there such a hue and cry with this virus, especially when proper disinfection measures have been promised?” he asks.