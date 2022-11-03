Shots fired at former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s rally in Punjab province

Khan had been demanding early elections and was leading a long march towards Islamabad over his demands.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday, November 3, sustained bullet injury when unidentified assailants opened fire on the container-mounted truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province, media reports said. The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad town of Punjab. Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg.

Police shifted him to a bulletproof vehicle from the container he was riding at the time of the attack. The channel reported that one person has been arrested from the spot and police shifted him to an unknown location. Initially, it was reported that Khan was safe while some people were injured. However, later it turned out that Khan was also injured. There are also reports that Khan's close aide Senator Faisal Javed was also injured in the attack.

The party's long march has been on the road for seven days. The march was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on November 4, but PTI leader Asad Umar later said that the protest convoy would reach the capital on November 11. The Punjab provincial home department issued a high alert for Rawalpindi ahead of the arrival of Khan's long march. The provincial home department had asked the district administration, police, law enforcement agencies and hospitals to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures ahead of the protest march.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah while addressing a news conference in the federal capital on Tuesday, had asked the PTI chief to shun politics of "agitation" and sit down with the political parties to resolve disputes through dialogue "for the sake of Pakistan". Khan has been demanding early elections and he is leading the long march towards Islamabad to force his demands. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.

