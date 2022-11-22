Shortage of teachers in Telangana slowing down learning in govt schools

A survey by Telangana Poura Spandana Vedika revealed important details about the shortage of teachers, the ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ scheme, and midday meals provided in schools.

A whopping 64% of Telangana government schools have a shortage of teachers, and this is affecting the learning of students across 33 districts of the state. This was revealed in a survey carried out by the Telangana Poura Spandana Vedika. A total of 1639 schools were surveyed of which 1043 schools have reported a shortage of teachers.

The survey also revealed that around 17,000 posts of secondary grade and physical education teachers among others are vacant. Development works under different programmes also remain incomplete.

Speaking to TNM, A Narsi Reddy, MLC, and President of Telangana Poura Spandana Vedika demanded that temporary teachers be immediately recruited to fill the requirements. “There is a clear shortage of teachers unlike what is being claimed. We demand that the government immediately fill the vacant positions so that the learning process is not hampered.”

According to the Telangana State United Teachers Federation, over 26,000 posts are vacant across government schools in the state. The Federation says that there are vacant positions in almost all schools, and that transfers and promotions have been pending since the beginning of the academic year. Out of the schools surveyed, it was found that there is a shortage of 498 secondary-grade teachers in total. Similarly, teachers for social studies, mathematics, biological sciences, and languages are required.

The schools surveyed were asked questions regarding the lack of teachers, sanitation conditions in schools, the progress of Mana Oru Mana Badi works, and the number of students eating midday meals in school. The survey was carried out between November 1 and 15. It was also found that in 47% of the schools surveyed, the teachers and headmasters were carrying out sanitation at their own expense.

Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme

This scheme was introduced by the Telangana government with the aim of enhancing the quality of education and improving the basic infrastructure in schools. It was revealed that out of the total schools surveyed, 910 were chosen for development under the scheme. The work has been completed only in 14 schools, and in 65 schools only 75% of the work has been completed. In 277 schools, work has not even started as yet.

Midday meal scheme

Out of the total schools surveyed, 88% of schools received the midday meal from central agencies that were supplying the food. This was the case, especially in schools in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, and Khammam municipal corporations. It was revealed in the survey that in schools where the food was cooked in school and served hot, more than 90% of the students consumed the food. In other schools wherein the agencies were supplying the midday meals, only 30-60% of the students availed the food served as part of the scheme. “Though they are from poor households, the students preferred getting their own food over the food served in these schools. In schools where food is cooked on campus and served, the majority of students were found to be availing of the food. A review needs to be carried out because clearly, the food served by central agencies is cooked early in the morning and supplied by noon. This is the reason why students prefer fresh food cooked in the schools,” said Narsi Reddy.

MLC Narsi Reddy, who is a retired headmaster and also the former President of the Telangana State United Teachers Federation, demanded that the government look into the details revealed in the survey. “We request the Director of School Education to respond to the details about the shortage of teachers. We demand the Chief Minister to review the matter of sanitation. The government should also speed up the works being carried out under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme. The midday meal scheme should also be reviewed by the District Education Officers,” he said.