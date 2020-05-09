Shops on Bengaluru’s Commercial Street shut over lack of physical distancing

The BBMP also shut down non-essential commercial establishments in shopping streets adjoining Commercial Street.

Shops on Bengaluru’s Commercial Street were forced to shutter on Friday after Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike found that physical distancing norms were allegedly being violated. The BBMP also shut down commercial establishments in seven other areas adjoining Commercial Street citing lack of physical distancing, Deccan Herald reported.

The Karnataka government had allowed standalone and neighbourhood stores to open in non-containment zones from May 4 in a bid to kick-start the economic activities in the state. Traders in Commercial Street and adjoining areas of the shopping district were allowed to open as well on condition that owners ensured physical distancing is maintained.

Customers began flouting physical distancing norms despite traders asking them repeatedly to maintain distance with each other on Commercial Street, TOI reported. However, on streets adjoining Commercial Street including Narayan Pillai Street, Jumma Masjid Road, Jain Temple Road, Evening Bazaar in Seppings Road, Dhamaraj Koli Street OPH Road and Mir Obedullah Road, the traders allegedly violated physical distancing norms blatantly, the DH report added.

The BBMP has stated that groceries, pharmacies and milk supply shops in these areas will be allowed to remain open, the TOI report stated.

On Friday, the BBMP’s Joint Commissioner for East Division issued a closure order for all non-essential commercial establishments in the area citing the lack of physical distancing and due to traders flouting norms.

“BBMP along with the health and police officials kept reminding the traders about the need for social-distancing rules and other procedures for the safe practice of trade. But none of them complied with the social-distancing rules and began to congregate in large groups. As we found that this might trigger a potential hazard and help in the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming days, we have ordered closure of commercial establishments other than medical, grocery, vegetable and fruit shops,” the order states.

The BBMP kept a strict vigil on the area after new COVID-19 cases were reported in Shivajinagar and parts of the area was already declared a containment zone. A month ago, the BBMP ordered the closure of the famous Russell Market in Shivajinagar, adjacent to Commercial Street, after traders refused to follow physical distancing.

“We ensured that social distancing norms were maintained. We had painted boxes to ensure that shoppers stay two metres apart. Nowhere were rules flouted. We’re suffering huge losses. With no sales, how are we supposed to pay rent for these stores? The government won’t pay the rent, will it?” TOI quoted a trader on Commercial Street as saying.