Shoppers moving away from malls, prefer shopping from stores close to home: EY survey

The survey also revealed that electronics, cosmetics, and home appliances are seeing a shift in buying behaviour with approximately 40% customers preferring to buy online.

In-store shopping is witnessing a radical shift as customers look for efficient ways of shopping to limit exposure outside their homes to protect themselves from the pandemic. While 78% customers would avoid stores which are crowded, 76% customers are not willing to spend more than 30 minutes in a store, a survey by Ernst & Young (EY) revealed. Seventy-six per cent customers also indicated that they would like their purchases to be sanitised again at the point of purchase.

The survey, titled â€˜Life in a pandemic: future of retailâ€™, carried out by EY among salaried professionals in India found that the stages of pre-purchase consideration have lengthened as the customer now puts in much more thought before the actual purchase.

Forty-six per cent customers chose to go to new grocery stores (over regular stores) due to proximity, better sanitisation measures and less crowding. Customers are wary of travelling long distances to shop at their preferred locations, with 67% customers not willing to travel more than 5 kms for shopping. About 50% customers who preferred shopping at malls and multi-brand stores indicated that they would now prefer to shop at locations closer to home.

Electronics, cosmetics, and home appliances are seeing a shift in buying behaviour with approximately 40% customers preferring to buy online. In jewellery, automobiles and furniture, customers still prefer to purchase through offline channels with less than 20% customers reporting a willingness to make online purchases in these categories.

Concerned about hygiene and safety, 70% respondents reported that they would switch to other brands that give importance to these, while 56% would prefer brands that have better online services and delivery. Sixty-eight per cent respondents stated that they would wear protective gear like masks and gloves while shopping and also carry sanitisers.

In a post-pandemic world, 69% respondents want to know about the products without touching or removing them from the shelf. Majority of the customers are also willing to pay a premium to aid retailers in making their in-store shopping experience faster, more seamless and contactless, the survey showed. A majority of customers would prefer to pay via UPI or digital wallets and use self-checkout kiosks.

Customers are also exercising caution and reducing spend on non-essentials, with grocery and non-prescriptive medical care categories witnessing a 20% increase in net spend, the survey found.