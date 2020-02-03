Shooting wrapped up for Jayasurya’s ‘Vellam’

The film is directed by Prajesh Sen, who made his directorial debut with another Jayasurya starrer 'Captain'.

The shooting of Jayasurya’s Vellam has been completed and its post production work is about to start. The film’s first look poster was released a couple of months ago and at the time, Jayasurya said that it is one of the most challenging roles that he has played in his career.

Helming the project is director Prajesh Sen, who made his directorial debut with another Jayasurya starrer Captain. Samyuktha Menon has been roped in to play the female lead in Vellam. Reports are that it is based on the life of a drunkard based in Kannur. On playing the role, the actor said earlier that the viewers will be able to relate to this character as many would’ve seen such a character in their real life.

Roby Varghese Raj has done the cinematography of the film with Bijibal composing the tunes and Bijith Bala doing the editing. Vellam is produced by Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala under the banner Friendly Productions LLP.

Besides Vellam, Jayasurya has a number of films in his kitty. One of his upcoming films will be a fantasy thriller, which is based on the life of the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar who lived in Kadamottom. The story of the mysterious Kadamattathu Kathanar will have Jayasurya playing the role of the priest. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House on a big budget. Reports are that this fantasy flick will be out in the 3D format.

Vijay Babu and Jayasurya are also associating for the film Sufiyum Sujathayum. It is an intense romantic tale, we hear. The film has Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female lead and she will be seen as Jayasurya’s wife. Wielding the megaphone for this venture is Naranipuzha Shanavas.

Jayasurya’s last film release was Anveshanam.

