Shooting in Karnataka theatre during KGF 2 screening: 3 arrested from Bihar

Police had earlier nabbed the main accused who had shot a man during a night show of the film in a theatre in Haveri district.

Three people who had allegedly supplied the gun to the accused who shot a man watching the movie KGF: Chapter 2 in a cinema in Shiggaon of Haveri district of Karnataka have been arrested from Bihar, police said on Tuesday, May 31. The survivor Vasanth Kumar is recovering in a hospital. “In continuation of the theatre #shootout investigation, #haveripolice arrested 03 persons in connection with Shiggavi #shootout incident from Barhad village of Mungera (Munger) district, Bihar,” the district Superintendent of police Hanumantharaya tweeted.

On April 19, the main accused Manjunath Patil shot Vasanth Kumar in the movie hall following an altercation between the two. Police nabbed Patil on May 19 with the weapon, 15 live bullets, a scooter, and a mobile phone. His accomplice Ismail was arrested later. The police stated that the three persons arrested on Tuesday had supplied the pistol and bullets which were used in the incident. The arrested were identified as Mohammad Samad Alama, Mohammad Asif, and Saheed Chand. All of them belong to the Mirzapur Barada village in Bihar's Munger district, police said.

The incident had taken place on April 19 in Shiggaon town's Rajashree theatre during the night show. The prime accused Manjunath Patil had fired at Vasanth Kumar during the screening of the movie, severely injuring the 27-year-old, a resident of Mugali village. Vasanth Kumar had come to watch the film with his friends. A quarrel started after the accused put his leg on the seat of the victim. The verbal duel escalated and the accused shot at the victim. A commotion ensued and people ran out of the theatre in panic.

Vasanth Kumar was hit by two bullets in the abdomen and thigh. The accused had fired three bullets from a pistol. Karnataka Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood has announced a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for the police team for nabbing all the culprits, according to IANS.

With PTI and IANS inputs