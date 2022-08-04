Shocking abduction of TN woman by stalker and his friends caught on camera

It was not the first time that Vigneshwaran tried to kidnap the woman. CCTV visuals from July 12 show him trying to drag the woman out of her house in broad daylight.

As a woman cries out in despair, a group of young men abducts a 23-year-old woman from her residence. In a 46-second distressing video that has emerged from Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu, a group of abductors can be seen rushing out of the house, as the womanâ€™s family members desperately scream for help. Three women and two small girls are aghast as their family member is forcefully carried out by her abductors. These visuals were from the house of a 23-year-old Mayiladuthurai woman who was kidnapped by a stalker and his friends.

Within a few hours of the kidnap, the Mayiladuthurai police arrested eight men including the prime accused and are on the lookout for nine men involved in the daring kidnapping. The woman was kidnapped at knife-point by her stalker after she had rejected his advances to marry him. The entire kidnapping sequence was captured on CCTV, a family member can be seen trying to pull her away from the kidnapper, but was unsuccessful.

Vasantharaj, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Mayiladuthurai, said that eight people in connection with the case were arrested on Wednesday, August 3. He added, â€œThe prime accused in this case Vigneshwaran is known to the woman. She had rejected his proposal to get married, so along with his friend Vigneshwaran, he tried to kidnap her. The 17-member gang came in a Scorpio car and on bikes. We had issued an alert for the car and it was spotted at Vikravandi toll plaza and the girl was rescued."

This was, however, not the first time that Vigneshwaran tried to kidnap the woman. CCTV visuals from July 12 show him trying to drag the woman out of her house in broad daylight. The timestamp on the CCTV footage indicated that this attempted kidnapping happened at 12 in the afternoon. On July 12, Vigneshwaran was unsuccessful in his attempt as the visuals show three others, two women and a young man, resisting him. As onlookers watch from below, the women can be seen pushing Vigneshwaran away, while the man throws a vessel on him.