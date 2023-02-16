Shivratri at Coimbatore Isha Yoga: NGT directions must be followed, says TN org

The NGT directed the district administration to give permission after imposing necessary conditions required for protecting the forest area.

A Tamil Nadu-based environment organisation has urged the Coimbatore administration to ensure that the directions given by Southern Zone of National Green Tribunal (NGT) are being followed to regulate Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga centre. The Isha Foundation conducts the annual Shivaratri festival at the Isha Yoga centre in the district. Poovulagin Nanbargal’s petition to the district collector comes at a time when the Isha Foundation is scheduled to conduct the Shivratri function on February 18 and 19.

In its petition to the district administration, Poovulagin Nanbargal highlighted the directions from NGT dated October 9, 2020, which should be followed during the upcoming Mahashivratri celebrations.

“Whenever the Isha Foundation proposes to conduct the functions like Sivarathri or other mega events in their area of operation namely, disputed premises, they are directed to obtain necessary permissions from the District Administration, Police Department, Forest Department or from Pollution Control Board, if any, required in accordance with law before starting the function,” the NGT direction reads.

It also directed all these departments to give permission after imposing necessary conditions which are required for protecting the environment of the forest area and other environmental laws including compliance with the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000.

NGT also directed to depute officials from each department during the time of conducting the function to supervise and monitor whether the conditions imposed by them while granting permission are being complied with, and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board is also directed to monitor whether gatherings are being permitted, and if the waste (biodegradable and nonbiodegradable) generated is being dealt with by them in a scientific manner as provided under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Poovulagin Nanbargal also wants the district administration and police to ensure that if the authorities find any violations in complying with the conditions imposed or the rules mentioned above, then they are directed to take appropriate action against Isha Foundation for such violations in accordance with the law.