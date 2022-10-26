Shivamogga tense after threats against slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's family, police arrest 3

Harsha's sister's statement comes as police in Shivamogga arrested three men accused of abusing and threatening two passers-by, Praveen and Prakash, at 11 pm on Monday.

Security was heightened in Karnataka's Shivamogga district after slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's family members asked the police for protection claiming they were threatened by unknown bike-borne men late on Monday night. “I heard them saying that they would not leave us. They also damaged a couple of bikes parked nearby and assaulted a passer-by,” Harsha's sister Ashwini told reporters in Shivamogga on Tuesday. "The authorities should protect our family. We lost Harsha eight months ago. There have been many stabbing incidents reported in the region since then," Ashwini said.

Ashwini's statement comes as police in Shivamogga arrested three men, Market Fouzan, Azhar and Faraz, accused of abusing and threatening two passers-by, Praveen and Prakash, at 11 pm on Monday. The police said the accused, traveling on bikes, abused Praveen in Seegehatti and Prakash at Clark Town in Shivamogga. Police said that the accused also attacked Prakash with a stone and stated that the incident took place in response to a verbal assault by Praveen and Prakash on Market Fouzan recently, Shivamogga SP Mithun Kumar said.

Prakash suffered minor injuries in the attack, and is currently in the hospital. Police said that he was safe and that they are examining the CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

"Two men started hitting me with their hands, then stones and other things, and kicked me, they used some derogatory words against RSS and activists, while one was on the bike...I fell to the ground, they still attacked me, but somehow I got up, they hit me in my face and then on my head which led to bleeding, I ran towards my home nearby, but they came chasing and attacked me with stones. As soon as my mother opened the door, I ran in," Prakash told reporters describing the incident.

The incidents this week come in the backdrop of a complaint against Harsha's sister Ashwini and other Hindutva activists of damaging a car during a rally held on October 22 honouring RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Syed Farveez, a resident of K.R. Puram in Shivamogga, filed a complaint with the Doddapete police alleging that Ms. Ashwini and a group of 10 to 15 people damaged his car during the procession on October 22 near Nurani Masjid.

Shivamogga police, meanwhile, claimed that the murder of Vijay, a 37-year-old accountant on Tuesday was unconnected to the threats related to Harsha's family. The accountant who worked at a private hospital in the city was killed by persons known to him due to a personal dispute, police officials said.