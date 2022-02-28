Shivamogga schools, colleges reopen amid curfew after Harsha's death

Curfew had been imposed in Karnatakaâ€™s Shivamogga on February 21 after 28-year-old Harsha was murdered, and was extended till March 4.

Schools and colleges in the violence-hit Shivamogga district of Karnataka state reopened amid prohibitory orders on Monday, February 28. The district administration had imposed curfew in the district and closed schools and colleges after the murder of Bajrang Dal leader Harsha on February 21.

However, the district administration had extended prohibitory orders banning grouping of more than five people in the Shivamogga city till March 4. Business establishments will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 7 pm from February 26 and the city is inching towards normalcy. The police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the murder of Harsha. "There seems to be a larger picture than what appears to the eye," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has urged the ban of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), if their role is established in the murder. Many BJP leaders have also demanded that PFI, SDPI and the Campus Front of India (CFI) should be banned. Meanwhile, the SDPI held a press conference and challenged the ruling BJP to establish the role of the party behind the murder. The SDPI leaders argued that BJP has made it a habit to blame the SDPI and Muslims whenever a Hindu activist is killed. They also alleged that there is a role of Sangh Parivar behind Harsha's murder.

Harsha, a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal leader, was stabbed multiple times on the night of February 20. The following day, violence broke out during the funeral procession, which left one photojournalist and a woman police officer among three injured. The city also saw instances of violence, arson and stone pelting during the procession.

