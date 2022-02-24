Shivamogga Bajrang Dal leaderâ€™s murder: Karnataka govt says situation under control

Shivamogga district had witnessed violence, including stone-pelting and arson following the murder of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal leader earlier this week.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday, February 24 said the situation is peaceful and under control in Shivamogga district that witnessed violence, including stone-pelting and arson following the murder of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal leader earlier this week.

Araga Jnanendra added that the police are interrogating eight accused who have been arrested and others in connection with the murder, and all angles including the involvement of communal organisations are being looked into.

"Situation in Shivamogga is under control. I'm going there to take stock of the situation personally with officials there, things are peaceful. I compliment the people of Shivamogga," Jnanendra said.

Addressing reporters, he termed the murder and subsequent violence as 'unfortunate', and said efforts were on to secure justice for the deceased person's family and to punish the guilty.

"There is no need for people to worry, the government is with you and will provide protection. Eight people have been arrested in the murder case, interrogations of others are on. All angles are being looked into, including information about involvement of communal organisations," he added.

Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti in Shivamogga, was stabbed with lethal weapons by a group of people on Sunday, February 20 night, following which he was taken to McGann Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

To a question on inciteful statements and messages on social media after the Shivamogga incident, the Home Minister said, "We are monitoring the social media, action will be taken against those posting such messages."

On Monday, violence broke out during Harshaâ€™s funeral procession that left a photojournalist and a woman policeman, among three injured. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been put in force in Shivamogga.

