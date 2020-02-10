Shiva Rajkumar to work on ‘Bhajarangi 2’ and ‘RDX’ simultaneously

The plan was to complete one film first and then move over to the next but things did not proceed as conceived.

Shiva Rajkumar will work on two films – Bhajarangi 2 and RDX – simultaneously. The plan was to complete one film first and then move over to the next but things did not proceed as conceived with the Bhajarangi 2 sets razed down by fire twice. This situation has forced Shivanna to complete both the films in one go. According to reports, Bhajarangi 2 and RDX, will go on the floors this month.

Harsha is wielding the megaphone for Bhajarangi 2, which has raised the expectation levels as the duo are teaming up for the third time. On choosing the title, the director had reportedly said that it will have no connection with Bhajarangi but he chose the title because his team liked it. So, from what we gather, Bhajarangi 2 will be a completely different story. The film will have Bhavana sharing the screen space with Shiva Rajkumar. The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 will comprise Arjun Janya for music composition, J Swamy to handle the camera, and Deepu S Kumar for editing.

RDX meaning RD Xavier will have Shivanna appearing in the title role. Touted to be a cop drama, made as a mass entertainer, it will be directed by Ravi Arasu.

RDX will be launched on February 19 to coincide with the star’s 35th year anniversary in the Kannada film industry. Ravi Arasu will be wielding the megaphone for this venture with the dialogues penned by Chandramouli. The rest of the technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography, with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Sathya Jyothi Films, which has several hit movies to its credit, will be bankrolling RDX. To be made on a high budget, the film will be shot at various locations in the northern parts of India, we hear.

