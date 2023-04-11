Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray meets KTR, visits T hub in Hyderabad

The two leaders had met in May, last year, 2022, in Davos on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday, April 11 visited T-Hub (Technology-Hub) in Hyderabad and met Telangana's Information Technology and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao. Aaditya Thackeray, accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, went around the T-Hub premises in Hitec City and was impressed with the facility set up by the Telangana government as an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler.

The Shiv Sena leader later tweeted about their meeting with pictures and said, “Always fantastic and encouraging to meet KTR and connect over our common interests over sustainability, urbanism, technology and how it will help fuel India's growth.” He wrote that he visited T-Hub and witnessed the ‘amazing’ work that's happened there for start-ups, innovators, and ideators.

Responding to the same, KTR said, "Pleasure reconnecting with you Aaditya Ji after our meeting at Davos last year. Look forward to more conversations in future," tweeted KTR.

