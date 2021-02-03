Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai move SC over sedition cases against them

Tharoor, Sardesai and five other journalists were booked for their tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.

news Court

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai have moved the Supreme Court against multiple FIRs registered against them over their tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day. Journalists Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath also approached the top court on Tuesday evening against the FIRs. On January 30, Delhi Police had filed a case against Tharoor, Sardesai, The Caravan and others. FIRs have been filed in five states over charges that their tweets were "misleading" on the violence and death of a protester during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day.

On Wednesday, the Congress also raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha demanding the withdrawal of the sedition charges that were slapped to "intimidate independent journalism and free voice." Raising the issue through a zero hour mention, Digvijaya Singh of the Congress said FIRs had been filed against politicians, journalists and civil society activists under felonious sections in the past few days.

"Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Mandeep Punia and several others have been charged with sedition on the basis of one person's complaint," Singh said. Charges of sedition, criminal intimidation, promoting enmity, provocation to break public peace, criminal conspiracy, outraging religious feelings, among others, have been invoked in the FIRs lodged at Gurgaon, Bengaluru and in different districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Singh said sedition was a colonial law that the British used to jail freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Ashfaqulla Khan.

"On the basis of similar worked complaints with identical content, FIRs have been registered in different police stations in three states," he said. "This is a planned conspiracy to intimidate independent journalism and free voice. We condemn this."

Stating that independent journalism is a pre-requisite for democracy, Singh asked the Home Ministry to withdraw sedition charges.