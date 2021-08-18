Shashi Tharoor discharged in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

A special court in Delhi on Wednesday, August 18, discharged Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in the death case of his late wife Sunanda Pushkar. According to Live Law, Tharoor has been discharged of all charges. Live Law adds that after the court delivered the order, Tharoor, who was also present, thanked the court for discharging him and said, "It had been seven and half years and it was a torture." The court has, however, said that the order will not be uploaded online as it has a charge under Section 498A (harassment of woman).

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time. Tharoor had been charged by the Delhi police under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was, however, never arrested in the case.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow