Amid the Pegasus row, the BJP has urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to remove Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from the position of chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology (IT).

With the BJP members of the parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology (IT) opposing his decision to question government officials on the Pegasus row, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who heads the committee, took a swipe at them on Thursday, July 29, saying "some elements" have chosen to reduce it to a "ping pong match" that is not in the spirit of Parliament. Asked about reports of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moving a "privilege motion" against him, Tharoor told reporters that it has no "validity" as no constituted procedure was followed in introducing the motion that requires the Speaker to get the leave of the House before it can be introduced.

Hitting back, Dubey said the Congress MP was unaware of the rules. Official sources told PTI that Dubey moved a "privilege notice" in the Speaker's office against Tharoor for allegedly misusing his power as the head of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology. It will be for Speaker Om Birla to decide the fate of the notice. The panel that was set to question government officials on Wednesday on the Pegasus spyware issue was postponed due to lack of quorum.

BJP members of the panel who were present in the meeting room didn't sign the attendance register in protest leading to a lack of quorum required for holding the meeting. Tharoor said he was very disappointed with the development. "I am very disappointed that some elements on some issues have chosen to reduce this committee to some sort of a ping pong match which I don't believe is in the spirit of Parliament or parliamentary committee," he said.

Asked about divisions among the panel's members along political lines, the former Union Minister noted that he was the chairman of the parliamentary committee on External Affairs for five years, where its members worked in an extremely amicable and cooperative spirit. That committee also had a strong BJP majority, he added.

