Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot appointed Congress Working Committee members

Karnataka leader and MLC BK Hariprasad has been included as a permanent invitee in the CWC.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, August 20 announced the constitution of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) â€“ the partyâ€™s highest decision-making body, which includes senior leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Ajay Maken, and several others.

Pilotâ€™s inclusion comes just months ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in Rajasthan. Pilot being offered a membership in the CWC is seen as a measure to placate him even as the battle between him and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot continues. Similarly, Ajay Maken, who had resigned as Congress partyâ€™s Rajasthan in-charge, has been appointed a member. Shashi Tharoor who had stood against Mallikarjun Kharge for the Congress president post has also been inducted into the committee.

Karnataka leader and MLC BK Hariprasad has been included as a permanent invitee in the CWC. The Billava community in Karnataka, categorised as Other Backward Caste in Karnataka, had been demanding that he should be made a state minister.

Other new entrants to the CWC include Deepa Das Munshi and Syed Naseer Hussain. Deepa is a former MP from West Bengal and the wife of veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister, the late Priya Ranjan Das Munshi.

It was speculated that Telangana Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy, who has lately not been too happy with the party, would be accommodated in the CWC, however, this has not happened.

While the panel includes 39 general members, it has 32 permanent invitees, including some in-charges of state and 13 special invitees. The list also includes presidents of the Youth Congress, the National Studentsâ€™ Union of India, the Mahila Congress, and the Seva Dal as ex-officio members.

Under the formula of 50 per cent under 50 years, leaders like Pilot, K Patel and Gaurav Gogoi have found a place. Supriya Shrinate, Alka Lamba, Deepender Hooda, Priniti Shinde, Yashomati Thakur, Jothimani, and others too have been included under the same formula.

Besides Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, veteran party leaders AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Meira Kumar, Digvijay Singh, P Chidambaram, Tariq Anwar, Mukul Wasnik, Anand Sharma, Kumari Selja, and Randeep Singh Surjewala have been named.

The 39-member CWC list also includes the names of party leaders Lal Thanhawla, Ashokrao Chavan, Gaikhangam, N Raghuveera Reddy, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Kurshid, Jairam Ramesh, Jitendra Singh, Deepak Babaria, Jagdish Thakor, GA Mir, Avinash Pande, Deepa Das Munshi, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain, Kamaleshwar Patel, and KC Venugopal.

Besides, the party has named Veerappa Moily, Harish Rawat, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Mohan Prakash, Ramesh Chennithala, BK Hariprasad, Prathiba Singh, Manish Tewari, Tariq Hameed Karra, Deepender Singh Hooda, Girish Raya Chodankar, T Subbarami Reddy, K Raju, Chandrakant Handore, Meenakshi Natarajan, Phulo Devi Netam, Damodar Raja Narasimha, and Sudeep Roy Burman as permanent invitees.

The party has included Pallam Raju, Khera, Ganesh Godkhal, Kodikkunil Suresh, Yashomati Thakur, Shrinate, Shinde, Lamba, and Vamshi Chand Reddy as special invitees.

State in-charges A Chellakumar, Bhakta Charan Das, Ajoy Kumar, Harish Choudhary, Rajeev Shukla, Manickam Tagore, Sukhvinder Randhawa, Manickrao Thakre, Rajani Patel, Kanhaiya Kumar, Gurdeep Sappal, Sachin Rao, Devender Yadav, and Manish Chatrath have also found place in the CWC.

The new CWC was announced almost 10 months after Kharge took over as Congress president in October last year.