Sharwanand’s look in 'Sreekaram' revealed

Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the female lead in this flick.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of the Telugu movie Sreekaram released the first look poster of the film recently and it looks like the film will be set in a village. The film’s hero Sharwanand is seen wearing a lungi and appears to be a villager walking in the fields.

Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the female lead in this flick. She made her debut with the Nani starrer Gang Leader last year. Debutant Kishore B is the director of the film.

The technical crew of Sreekaram includes Mickey J Meyer as the composer and J Yuvaraj as the cinematographer. The shooting of this film is happening at a brisk pace with plans to release it in summer this year.

Besides Sreekaram, Sharwanand also has Jaanu, the Telugu remake of 96, lined up for release. The film is directed by C Prem Kumar who had directed the original in Tamil. Samantha Akkineni is paired with Sharwanand in this flick. The Tamil film 96 turned out to be a big hit, following which its remake rights for Telugu and Kannada were lapped up. The Tamil movie starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha as the lead pair. The film received widespread appreciation from film buffs, critics and film personalities.The film was bankrolled by Nandagopal under the Madras Enterprises banner.

The other Sharwanand starrer in the making is Keeravani which will hit the marquee much later this year. The film is directed by Venkat PS and has the Mollywood mega star Mammootty playing a pivotal role with Shobana, Jayaprada, Seetha, Prabhu and Suman also joining the star cast.

