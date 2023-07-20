‘Shaken, horrified’: Akshay, Kiara Advani react to sexual violence against Manipuri women

A video of two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur surfaced on the internet leading to widespread outrage.

A day after videos of sexual harassment against Kuki women in the conflict-affected Manipur emerged, some popular actors like Akshay Kumar have condemned the incident and sought punishment of the culprits.

“Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again,” Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Similarly, actor Kiara Advani expressing her condemnation of the incident said, “The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve.”

Actor-politician Urmila Mataondkar expressed “shock” that no action was taken despite the incident happening in May. The incident took place on May 4, a day after clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis erupted in the state. While the police had registered an First Information Report in the case on May 18, no arrests were made until the video surfaced on the internet and led to widespread outrage.

On Thursday, July 20, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh said that they have arrested one person in connection with the crime.

On May 4, five persons–two men and three women–residents of B Phainom, Kangpokpi district were captured by an armed mob of 800-1000 people while they were attempting to flee.

Both the men were killed, while a 21-year-old woman was gangraped. The women were forced to remove their clothes and were made to parade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacting to the horrific crime on Thursday, July 20 ahead of the Monsoon session said that the culprits would not be spared.

“My heart is filled with grief and anger. The incident which came to light in Manipur is shameful in any civilised society. Those who committed the sin despite staying put in one place have brought shame to the entire country. The 140 crore population of this country are facing the shame of it. I am appealing to the Chief Ministers of all the states to strengthen law and order in their respective states to protect the mothers and sisters of the country.”

He added, “No matter where the atrocity; be it in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur, in any corner of this country, we deeply value law and order and highly respect women.”

Modi said that no culprit involved in the sexual violence against women in Manipur would be spared. “Law with its entire might will take steps one after the other. What happened to Manipur’s women will never be forgiven.”

