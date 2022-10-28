SFI demands apology from CUSAT professor for derogatory post on womanâ€™s murder

The professor Dr Prasanth Raghavan had posted on Facebook saying â€˜Aval Theychu, Avan Ottichuâ€™ (roughly meaning she ditched him, and he gave it back to her).

news Controversy

The unit committee of the Studentsâ€™ Federation of India(SFI) Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has demanded an apology from the Head of the Department of Polymer Science at CUSAT for his derogatory social media post about the murder of a woman in Kannur. SFI has also asked him to retract his post. According to the social media post by SFI CUSAT, the professor Dr Prasanth Raghavan had posted on Facebook saying â€˜Aval Theychu, Avan Ottichuâ€™ (roughly meaning she ditched him, and he gave it to her). The post was in relation to the murder of a 23-year-old woman Vishnupriya in Kannur, who was found brutally murdered in her home.

Read: Vishnupriya murder: Kerala police arrest 25-year-old man

However, TNM could not view the professorâ€™s post as his Facebook profile was locked. Demanding an apology from the professor, SFI said that â€œThe fear spread by the youth in the society by killing democracy in love through such murders, is huge. Society has a huge responsibility to take a proper stand considering the seriousness of this issue. But as an authority figure, encompassing a large student community and holding a responsible position in a department within our university, it is his responsibility to bring awareness to students. Forgetting that, Dr Prashant Raghavan's remark on a public platform that belittles the importance and terror of the issue is a shame for the university and society as a whole. The university community needs to protest against it seriously. Dr. Prashant Raghavan should withdraw his Facebook post and prepare to apologize to the public.. According to reports, SFI activists had also staged a protest in this regard on Wednesday.

Read: Opinion: For all the killer-sympathisers, here's the thing about stalkers and killers