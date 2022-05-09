Severe cyclonic storm Asani expected to weaken gradually over next 2 days

The IMD has said that it will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh and will move parallel to the east coast and cause rainfall from the evening of May 10.

Packing gale force winds up to 120 km per hour, cyclonic storm Asani was moving towards coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha at a speed of 25 km per hour on Monday, but is expected to weaken gradually over the next two days, the weather office said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on the evening of Sunday, May 8, said that the cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over south east and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic storm lay centred about 550 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 680 km south-southeast of Puri at 5:30 am on Monday, a special bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said at 8:45 am.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday and reach west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts,” the weather office said. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 48 hours, the bulletin said.

The system will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohaptra had said on Sunday. He had said the cyclone would move parallel to the east coast and cause rainfall from Tuesday evening. The weather office said very high sea conditions were likely to prevail over westcentral and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and asked fishermen not to venture out in the region for the next couple of days.

Under the influence of the cyclone, coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall from Tuesday evening, the weather office said.

SCS Asani moved WNW with a speed of 25 kmph during past 06 hours and lay over WC and adjoining South BoB at 0530 hours IST. To move NWwards till 10th May and reach WC & adjoining NW BoB off North AP & Odisha coasts. To weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm in next 48 hrs. pic.twitter.com/fTlSP9LR4T — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 9, 2022

The weather office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and along and off the West Bengal and Odisha coasts from Tuesday till further notice. The system developed from a cyclonic circulation that formed over the south Andaman Sea on May 4 and gradually intensified into a low-pressure area and then into depression and deep depression as it moved northwestwards, leading to the formation of cyclonic storm Asani. The system lay 880 km south-southeast of Puri at 5.30 pm, it said.

