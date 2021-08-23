Several parts of Hyderabad receive moderate to heavy rainfall

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received at least 20 rain-related complaints on Monday, August 23, from 4 pm.

Many parts of Hyderabad witnessed rainfall on Monday, August 23, under the influence of the southwest monsoon. The southwest monsoon in the state has been classified as ‘normal.’ Light to moderate rains were recorded in LB Nagar, Uppal, Tarnaka, Abids, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Charminar, Nampally and other parts of the city. Shaikpet in Hyderabad recorded the highest rainfall of 50.8 mm, followed by Marredpally at 47.8 mm. Charminar, Nampally and Secunderabad recorded the lowest rainfall of 2.3 mm.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the average rainfall recorded in the state was 5.0 mm against the normal rainfall of 6.1 mm. Dharmasagar in Hanamkonda district recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm, followed by Shyampet in the same district (at 8 cm), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Places that received moderate rainfall (15.6-64.4mm) include Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Karimnagar, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Siddipet, Medak, Jangaon, Yadadri, Medchal-Malkajgiri. Mahabubabad, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Mahabubnagar districts. Some places in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally,

Karimnagar, Mulugu, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Yadadri, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts recorded light rainfall (2.5-15.5mm).

According to the IMD report, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.2 degree Celsius. In the state, Nalgonda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34 degrees, while Dundigal recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees.

According to rainfall statistics observed from June 1, there has been a departure of 22% of rainfall from the normal rainfall. The actual rainfall of 659.9 mm and normal rainfall of 540.5 mm has been recorded so far.

IMD Hyderabad scientist K Naga Ratna predicted that Telangana will likely witness light to moderate rainfall in a few places for the next three to four days. “Thunderstorm is likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana in the next 3-4 days while Hyderabad city will likely experience light to moderate rainfall in the next 24-48 hours,” Naga Ratna said. She added that the wind speed is at around 10-15 kmph.

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received at least 20 rain-related complaints on Monday from 4 pm.