Seven workers die in Andhra factory while cleaning oil tanker

As many as seven workers in an Andhra Pradesh oil factory lost their lives due to suffocation after falling into an oil tanker. One of the workers was cleaning the tanker, which had some oil stored in it, when he slipped and fell inside. Six other people entered the tanker to save him, however, all of them lost their lives due to asphyxiation. The incident occurred at a factory located in Peddapuram mandal in Kakinada district on Thursday, February 9.

A statement from Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla said that five of the workers hailed from Paderu, while the remaining two were from Peddapuram. According to reports, the tanker contained crude oil. A case has been registered against the factory under section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A four-member enquiry committee headed by the Joint Collector has been asked to probe the incident and submit a report within three days. As part of its investigation, the committee is examining the companyâ€™s documents and approvals for running oil packaging processes. The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the families of each of the deceased. The factory has also been asked to give the families a compensation amount.

The incident comes after a spate of deaths in factories in Andhraâ€™s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in December 2022, which has led to questions over the implementation of regulations. On December 27, four people were killed and one was seriously injured after a fire broke out at a manufacturing unit of Laurus Lab, in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City of Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Anakapalle district. The incident occurred due to the leakage of toluene from a pipeline, when the four deceased, among whom were employees and contract workers, were cleaning a reactor. Toluene is a colorless liquid that is often used in paint thinner and other substances.

