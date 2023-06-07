Seven trains from Bengaluru cancelled due to restoration work

Passengers travelling to various eastern states from Bengaluru are advised to take note of these cancellations and make alternative arrangements accordingly.

The South Western Railways (SWR) has announced the cancellation of seven trains departing from Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 7. This decision comes as a result of the ongoing post-rescue restoration work being carried out at the Bahanaga Bazar station, operated by the South Eastern Railway. Passengers travelling to various eastern states from Bengaluru are advised to take note of these cancellations and make alternative arrangements accordingly.

Among the trains cancelled today are the following: the highly anticipated train no. 22887 Howrah-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express, the popular train no. 12504 Agartala-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express, and the regular train no. 12863 Howrah-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express.

The following trains scheduled for Thursday, June 8, will also be affected: train no. 12254 Bhagalpur-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Anga Weekly Superfast Express, train no. 12864 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Howrah Daily Superfast Express, and train no. 22888 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Howrah Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express.

Train no. 12503 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Agartala Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express on June 9 has also been cancelled.