Seven from Telangana killed in Kalaburagi bus accident, PM Modi condoles deaths

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Seven people of a family who were travelling back home to Hyderabad from a holiday in Goa were charred to death on Friday, June 3, after their bus met with an accident and then caught fire. The accident took place early on Friday morning when a private bus coming to Hyderabad from Goa caught fire after a head-on collision with a tempo near Kamalapur in Kalaburagi district. The bus fell into a ditch after the collision and caught fire. While seven people were killed, twenty others have been injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a hospital at Kalaburagi.

A group of people from Secunderabad had gone to Goa for a tour last week on the occasion of a relative’s birthday and were returning home when the tragedy struck them. The bus was travelling from Goa to Hyderabad, and the incident took place around 6.30 am on the outskirts of Kamalapur taluk in Kalaburagi district on the Bidar-Srirangapatna highway. Police sources said that the bus had caught fire after colliding with another vehicle. The bus then collided with the side of the bridge and also veered off the road due to the impact of the accident. Around 35 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident, and around 22 passengers managed to escape to safety before the flames engulfed the bus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths. “Saddened by the mishap in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones due to this tragedy. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration has been helping those affected,” he said in a tweet.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. He announced Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. He also directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take necessary steps in this regard. The Chief Minister has directed ministers Harish Rao and Srinivas Yadav to take steps for transportation of the bodies and the best possible treatment for the injured. The Telangana chief secretary has asked the district collector of Sangareddy to coordinate with his Karnataka counterpart and arrange to shift the bodies and injured.