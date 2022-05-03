Seven teachers suspended in Krishna district over malpractice in SSC exams

The action against the teachers comes after education department authorities received a complaint that an answer slip was being sent to the test centre.

Seven teachers were suspended on Monday, May 2, for allegedly indulging in malpractices in the ongoing annual SSC examinations in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Krishna district, officials said. According to Tahera Sultana, District Education Officer, Krishna, six teachers from Pasumarru Zilla Parishad school and one from Kanumolu Zilla Parishad High School were suspended.

The action against the teachers comes after education department authorities received a complaint that an answer slip was being sent to the test centre. Education and police officials rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information and found answers to test papers on the cell phones of several teachers, the officials said. Sultana had reached Pasumarru school and inspected the examination centre. After inspection, the DEO confirmed that the teachers were found allegedly doing malpractices in SSC examinations.

Earlier, the police in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district arrested the headmaster of a government school for alleged involvement in leaking a Class 10 examination paper, taking the number of teachers arrested for malpractices to 10. Vijay Kumar, the headmaster of a high school at Nalla Cheruvu, was arrested on April 30 for leaking the paper while discharging his duties as chief superintendent Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination at Gandlapenta.

The SSC exams began across the state on Wednesday and there have been reports of malpractices. Question papers on the subjects Telugu and Hindi were also leaked on the first two days in Kurnool and Chittoor districts.

The English paper was leaked eight minutes after the examination began Friday morning. The paper was allegedly posted on a WhatsApp group of a leader of a political party in Obuladevaracheruvu of Sri Sathya Sai district. As the word spread, the District Education Officer launched a probe.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana had said on Friday that some people were trying to spread misinformation to malign the government. He said there was no paper leak in Nandyal district while an investigation was on into the alleged paper leak in Sri Sathya Sai district.

More than six lakh students are appearing in SSC exams at 3,776 exam centres. Following the incidents of the first three days, authorities stepped up vigilance at the exam centres.