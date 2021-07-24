Seven persons from Hyderabad killed in road accident on Srisailam highway

The incident took place near Chennaram gate in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district.

news Accident

In a ghastly road accident, seven persons including a 15-year-old boy were killed while one person suffered injuries after two cars witnessed a head-on collision on Friday, on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway near Chennaram gate in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district. While seven passengers were killed on the spot, one person, identified as Naresh Kumar, is availing treatment at a hospital. The victims were residents of Suchitra and Anandbagh in Hyderabad, Telangana Today reported. The accident reportedly took place at 6.30 pm.

The incident took place after a car (Toyota Etios) from Hyderabad going towards Srisailam was overspeeding and going in the wrong direction, authorities said. “Etios car, which was travelling towards Srisailam from Hyderabad, was speeding in the wrong direction and crashed into another car coming in the right path. Figo car was going towards the state capital from Srisailam,” Inspector General of Police and in-charge DIG (Hyderabad and Nizamabad Ranges) N Shiva Shankar Reddy was quoted as saying by The Hindu. Four people were travelling in each car.

The deceased were identified as Vamshi, Venkatesh, Shiva Kumar, Murthy and Subbalaxmi. Two people, including a 15-year-old, were yet to be identified. “At the time of the accident, it was found that the car in which Shiva and others were travelling, was plying at a very high speed and it suddenly turned to right, when another vehicle was coming in the opposite direction,’’ Nagarkurnool superintendent of police Y Sai Sekhar told the Times of India. While Shiva Kumar, Murthy, Subbalaxmi and the 15-year-old boy were travelling in Toyota Etios, Vamshi, Venkatesh, the yet to be identified person, and Naresh were travelling in Ford Figo.

Expressing condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the deceased. “Condolences to those who lost their loved ones in an accident in Nagarkurnool, Telangana. May the injured recover at the earliest. From PMNRF, an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who learnt about the incident offered his condolences and spoke to local MLA Guvvala Balraj for further details.