Seven people including a six-year-old killed as bus falls into canal in Andhra

According to police, a bus of the state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation was taken on rent for the trip from Kakinada to Podili.

Seven persons, including a child, were killed and 12 others were injured when a bus carrying a marriage party plunged into a canal in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district on Tuesday, July 11. According to police officials, the bus with 35 to 40 people aboard, which was on its way to Kakinada from Podili, plunged into the Sagar canal near Darshi. The travellers were going to Kakinada to attend a marriage function.

Police officials who rushed to the spot launched rescue and relief operations in coordination with other departments. According to police, a bus of state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) was taken on rent for the trip. The bus driver apparently dozed off at the wheel, resulting in the mishap.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Aziz (65), Abdul Hani (60), Sheikh Rameez (48), Mulla Noor Jahan (58), Mulla Jani Begum (65), Sheikh Shabeena (35) and Sheikh Hina (6).