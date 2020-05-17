Seven people booked for firing in air at former underworld don Muthappa Rai's funeral

A video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

Seven people have been booked for firing in the air at the funeral of reformed underworld don N Muthappa Rai, as a tribute to him, police said on Saturday. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

Muthappa Rai (68) passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Friday after battling brain cancer for one year. His funeral was held at an estate in Bidadi.

Sub-Inspector Shantaveeappa said some police personnel posted there to ensure social distancing during the cremation heard the sound of firing, rushed to the spot and found empty cartridges.

After an enquiry, the seven were booked under Sections 336 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code, related to endangering public lives due to negligent behaviour and punishment for intentionally being part of unlawful assembly.

The accused persons are Muthappa Rai's gunmen - Monappa, Girish, Lakwer Singh, Chatar Singh, Ranjith Rai and Sunil. Besides this, it includes his relative Prakash Rai, Indian Express reported.

Police officials interviewed Muthappa Rai on April 16 at his residence in Ramangara district's Bidadi taluk. The police questioned him after the extradition of Ravi Pujari and he was unwell at that point of time too. The questioning was related to a builder's murder in 2001.

He was then admitted in Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on April 30 and passed away on Friday.

In 2018, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) issued a notice to Muthappa Rai after an Ayudha Puja was held for his weapons. The photos of the Puja was also shared widely on social media.

