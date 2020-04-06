Seven new cases in Mysuru, five others across Karnataka as total cases rise to 163

Two people connected to the cluster of cases related to the pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Karnataka reported 12 new cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of people infected in the state to 163. Seven of these fresh cases were reported in Mysuru. Three of the patients had travel history to New Delhi. However, the health department did not confirm whether they attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which the government says has contributed to the doubling of cases in the country.

The three patients with travel history to Delhi include a 37-year-old man, a 52-year-old man and a 22-year-old man. Two of the people tested positive in Mysuru are connected to the cluster of cases related to the pharmaceutical company.

Patient 154 in Mysuru is the brother of patient 104, a 27-year-old man from Nanjangud, who worked in the pharmaceutical company. Another 32-year woman, who is an employee of the pharmaceutical company was also tested positive. This takes the total number of cases in Mysuru connected to Jubilant Life Sciences, a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud, to 19.

The Karnataka government, however, has not been able to identify the source of infection in the Mysuru cluster. So far, the health department is looking into the visitor log of the company to see if people from other countries had visited the facility in the recent past. Samples from packages received by the company from China were also taken. The government, however, has not clarified whether these test results were positive or negative.

While one of the patients from Mysuru is a 35-year-old man with travel history to Dubai, the Health Department is yet to ascertain travel history and movements of patient 158, a 26-year-old man from the city.

Family of Bagalakote man tests positive

The relatives of the 75-year-old man from Bagalakote, who died on Saturday, tested positive on Monday. The man’s wife, aged 52 and his brother, aged 58, tested positive. Both have been isolated at the district government hospital. The 75-year-old man had no travel history.

Cases in Bengaluru

Of the 12 people who tested positive on Monday, two are being treated at isolation wards in Bengaluru. Patient 152 is a primary contact of patient 43 and 44. Patient 43 is a 63-year-old man from Bengaluru with travel history to Brazil. He returned to Bengaluru on March 19. Patient 44 is the wife of patient 43.

In addition, a 62-year-old woman from Kerala has been isolated at a Bengaluru hospital and had travel history to Germany. She is also a primary contact of patients 106 and 133. Patient 106 is a 49-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada with travel history to Dubai. He returned to Mangaluru on March 20. Patient 133 is a 60-year-old man from Kerala with travel history to Germany and is currently in isolation at Akash Institute of Medical Sciences in Bengaluru.