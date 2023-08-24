Seven-member CBI team in Jharkhand to probe mining scam

The team reached Sahibganj in Jharkhand on Thursday morning.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) into an alleged multi-crore mining scam in Jharkhand with a seven-member team reaching there on Thursday, August 23.

A CBI source said that the team has reached Jharkhand's Sahibganj.

The team is talking to the concerned persons who are connected to the matter and is gathering information on the alleged mining scam, said sources.

As of now, the CBI has not commented officially on the matter. Further details are awaited.