Seven killed as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief and ordered a detailed inquiry into the crash.

A helicopter ferrying pilgrims back from the Kedarnath temple crashed on Tuesday, October 18, amid poor visibility, killing all seven people onboard. The chopper burst into flames close to Garud Chatti and Jungle Chatti, killing six pilgrims and the pilot, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said. Aviation regulator sources said a loud noise was heard before the helicopter caught fire near Garud Chatti. Visuals from the spot showed a massive plume of smoke.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief and ordered a detailed inquiry into the crash. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said his Ministry is constantly monitoring the situation. “The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the state government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation,” he said in a tweet.

The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 18, 2022

President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also condoled the deaths of people in the chopper crash. "Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," the Prime Minister said in his tweet.

केदारनाथ धाम के पास हुए हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में पायलट सहित कई तीर्थयात्रियों के निधन का समाचार बहुत दुखद है। अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 18, 2022

Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 18, 2022

A senior Civil Aviation Ministry official said the helicopter involved in the crash was operated by Aryan Aviation. “According to the preliminary information, a Bell 407 helicopter VT-RPN crashed on the way from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, possibly due to bad weather,” a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.