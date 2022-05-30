Seven Karnataka pilgrims killed in road accident en route to Ayodhya

While five, including the bus driver, died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, UP police officials said.

news Accident

Seven people, including three women, were killed and nine grievously injured when a tourist bus collided with a truck on the Bahraich-Lakhimpur highway in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said. The bus, carrying 16 people from Karnataka, was going to Ayodhya when the incident occurred at Naniha market in the Motipur area as it entered the opposite lane, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar told PTI.

While five, including the bus driver, died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, the police officer said, adding nine people were seriously injured and were hospitalised. The victims were identified after one of the injured passengers, Bhoomika (16), connected the police officials with the family members through a video call and by sharing photos.

The deceased have been identified as Shiv Kumar Pujari (28), Jagdamba (52), Manmat (36), Anil (30), Santosh (35), Shashikala (38) and Saraswati (47) â€” all residents of Gandhiganj in Karnataka's Bidar district, police said. The truck driver managed to flee after the incident. A probe into the matter was on, the ASP said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and directed the officers concerned to ensure the injured get good medical treatment. On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke with his UP counterpart to enquire about the accident.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, CM Bommai condoled the demise of the pilgrims and wished speedy recovery of the injured. "The district authorities are carrying out the rescue operation. The Chief Minister spoke to Yogi Adityanath over phone regarding the safety of tourists from Karnataka and providing quality treatment to them," the statement read. It added that the efforts are on to bring back the bodies of those killed in the accident.