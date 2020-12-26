Seven dead, several injured as lorry collides with auto in Telangana

The victims were identified as students and daily wage farm labourers from Izra Chittampally village.

A horrific road accident occured in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Friday at around 6 am. Seven people who were in an auto died and several others were severely injured. The victims were identified as students and daily wage farm labourers from Izra Chittampally village of Mominpet Mandal in Vikarabad district.

According to reports, the labourers were on the way to a farm for work. The vehicle halted to wait for other passengers, and the auto driver stepped away for a while. It was then that a lorry coming from the other side hit the auto, swerving to avoid a bus coming from the same direction as the auto. The accident left four people dead on the spot and injured several others. Three people succumbed to their injuries later.

The impact of the collision was such that the auto was overturned and completely smashed. The lorry driver and two cleaners were also injured.

The deceased were identified as Nitin, Sonabhai, Sanjeev, Srinibhai, Renukabhai, and Sandhya. The details of the other victim are not clear yet. The injured were admitted to the Sangareddy Government Hospital for treatment.

Local MLA M Anand, who was on the spot, said, “The accident has resulted in the death of innocent people. There are students going to school, college and daily wage labourers among the victims. The lorry also rammed into a house here, after hitting the auto. We are enquiring into the accident and the lorry driver has also been taken into custody.”

The police reached the spot soon after the accident and are conducting their investigations with the locals. According to reports, the morning fog and the negligence of the lorry driver could be the reasons for the accident. The Vikarabad police were unavailable for comment when TNM contacted the station.

