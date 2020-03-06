Seven Congress MPs suspended for ruckus in Parliament

The Congress MPs have been suspended for ‘gross misconduct’ after they snatched papers from the Speaker’s table.

news Politics

Seven Congress MPs were suspended following ruckus in the lower house of the parliament on Thursday. Among them, four of the MPs belong to Kerala. The Members of Parliament have been suspended by the Speaker for the rest of the Budget session for gross misconduct and utter disregard for the house rules.

On Sunday, BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi who was presiding over the House named MPs Gaurav Gogoi (Kaliabor) TN Prathapan (Thrissur), Dean Kuriakose (Idukki), Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar) , Rajmohan Unnithan (Kasargod), Benny Behanan (Chalakudy) and Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Amritsar). According to Meenakshi Lekhi, when the House was discussing Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill 2020, some of the members forcefully snatched the papers and tossed it from the Speaker’s podium.

Following the incident, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi moved a motion to suspend all seven members for the remainder of the Budget session. Then seven members were then asked to immediately vacate the Lok Sabha chambers and the session was adjourned for the day.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned four times with the Congress MPs demanding the suspension of a Rajasthan MP over his controversial remarks on Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her family.

The MP was Hanuman Beniwal, who belongs to the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, a regional party from Rajasthan which is backed by the BIP. A full-blown scuffle broke out in the Lower House of Parliament on Thursday after opposition MPs demanded that the House discuss the Delhi riots in February, which killed nearly 40 people.