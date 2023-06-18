‘Set up an AIIMS in Raichur’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to Union Health Minister

Despite being [an] aspirational district, Raichur has [relatively] lower health and education levels and per capita income,” CM Siddaramaiah said while asking the Union government to set up an AIIMS in the city.

Mandaviya urging him to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur city. "Despite being one of the aspirational districts of the country, Raichur has lower health and education levels and per capita income compared to other regions,” the CM wrote. “The area is also at a geographical disadvantage since it experiences extreme weather conditions. Such disadvantages have put Raichur in dire need of robust medical institutions. Establishment of AIIMS will ensure world-class facilities in the region," Siddaramaiah mentioned.

"There is a growing demand from the people to get this proposal fulfilled. 'Kalyana Karnataka' is one of our top priorities," Siddaramaiah wrote. The Chief Minister also requested the Health Minister to instruct the concerned authorities to take steps in this regard. State Minister for Science and Technology NS Boseraju had recently written to CM Siddaramaiah urging him to push for the “collective dream” of setting up an AIIMS in Raichur. Accordingly, Siddaramaiah has now written to the Union Health Minister.