‘Senthil Balaji should be dropped from cabinet’: D Jayakumar Interview

While AIADMK’s stand on Senthil Balaji’s dismissal is clear, the party’s former minister D Jayakumar takes a confusing stand regarding the Governor’s actions concerning the case.

Following the on-going dispute between the Tamil Nadu state government and Governor RN Ravi regarding Minister Senthil Balaji’s future in the council of ministers, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar told TNM that the AIADMK sides with the Governor’s demand of dismissing Senthil Balaji. However, when TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed questioned the AIADMK politician regarding the party’s stand on the Governor’s recent actions in this regard, he took an ambivalent stand.

“AIADMK demands the dismissal of Senthil Balaji because if he continues in the council of ministers, the ED will not be able to undertake investigations independently. Further, he has been arrested in corruption, cheating and money laundering and he has been awarded an inmate number. If a prison inmate continues as a minister, then it is disrespectful to the post itself,” Jayakumar said.

Earlier this month, Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the cash-for-job scam which took place when he served as AIADMK’s Transport Minister. Following the arrest, his profiles were handed over to Ministers Thangam Tennarasu and S Muthusamy. While the state government has been persistent to keep Senthil Balaji in the council of ministers despite him not holding any portfolios, the Governor has advocated for his dismissal.

On Thursday, June 29, Governor Ravi dismissed Senthil Balaji from the council following which Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned his move and said that the governor had no power to undertake such an action. However, the Governor reversed the controversial order within four hours.