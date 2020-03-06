Sensex plunges over 1,450 points, Yes Bank crashes 72% after it is put under moratorium

The slump was led by the finance and banking stocks as the RBI on Thursday superseded the board of directors of Yes Bank and placed it under moratorium.

Money Stock Market

The Indian equity indices slumped on Friday morning, with the BSE Sensex falling over 1,450 points.

The slump across the sectoral indices was led by the finance and banking stocks as the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday superseded the board of directors of Yes Bank and placed it under moratorium.

Persistent fears of the coronavirus outbreak severely impacting global economy also weighed on the investor sentiments, analysts said.

At 9.36 a.m., the BSE Sensex trimmed some losses and was trading at 37,376.66, lower by 1,093.95 points or 2.84% from the previous close of 38,470.61.

So far, the index has touched an intra-day low of 37,011.09, falling by 1,459.52 points.

It had opened at the intra-day high of 37,613.96.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,938.75, lower by 330.25 or 2.93% from its previous close.

Meanwhile, private lender Yes Bank lost nearly three-fourth of its share value during Friday's early trade after RBI superseded its board on Thursday.

At 11.37 a.m., Yes Bank shares plunged over 72 per cent to Rs 10.20 a share.

The SBI board had given the largest lender an "in-principle" approval to invest in the capital-starved Yes Bank.

The central bank has also imposed a moratorium on the private lender till April 3, 2020. Withdrawals from the bank have been capped at Rs 50,000 per depositor.

Moody's on Yes Bank had said that RBI's moratorium on Yes Bank is credit negative as it affects timely repayment of bank depositors and creditors.

While Moody's expects Indian authorities will take steps to prevent the weakness in the bank's viability from significantly impacting its depositors and senior creditors, the lack of a coordinated and timely action highlights continued uncertainty around bank resolutions in India.

