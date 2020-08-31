Sensex plunges by 800 points amid fresh India-China border tensions

While the BSE benchmark index was up by over 500 points in early trade, it slipped into the red amid border tensions in Eastern Ladakh.

After rallying over 500 points in early trade on Monday, the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged by 800 points, slipping into red after new tensions emerged between India and China with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh trying to change the status quo, which the Indian military personnel thwarted, as per a statement from the army.

Around 10 30am, the BSE erased early gains and fell by about 300 points from the dayâ€™s high. In early trade, the BSE Sensex was trading 520.67 points or 1.32 per cent higher at 39,987.98; while the NSE Nifty was up 141.05 points or 1.21 per cent at 11,788.65.

Future Retail surged by over 19%, Future Enterprises by about 5%, and Reliance Industries by about 1% after the company sold its retail, wholesale, and insurance businesses to Reliance Retail in a slump sale. As per reports, this deal saves banks that have lent to Future Group from a $2.2 billion hit on their exposure to the company.

In fact, all of Future Groupâ€™s stocks were rallying with Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Supply Chain and Future consumer up by nearly 5% each.

Other stocks such as IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv also saw gains.

Adani group sticks traded lower after the group announced acquisition of 74% stake in the Mumbai International Airport. Adani Enterprises was trading lower by nearly 4%, while Adani Green and Adani Transmission were down by nearly 5%. Adani Gas plunged by around 7.5%.

Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Auto were some of the other laggards.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,004.11 crore on a net basis on Friday.

According to traders, stock-specific action, positive cues from Asian bourses and sustained foreign fund inflow lifted domestic benchmarks in early trade.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with significant gains in mid-day deals, while Seoul was in the red.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.61 per cent higher at USD 46.09 per barrel.

With PTI inputs