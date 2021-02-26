Sensex plunges 1,500 points, Nifty down by over 400 points

This comes amid a global selloff, after US equities witnessed steep fall due to a sharp spike in bond yields.

Money Stock Market

Extending its losses the BSE Sensex declined over 1,500 points in line with global selloff. Sensex touched a low of 49,445.35, lower by 1,593.96 points, and was trading at 49,579.32 points, down 1,459.99 or 2.86% at the time of writing. It previously closed at 51,039.31 points.

It opened at 50,256.71 and has touched an intra-day high of 50,400.31 and a low of 49,507.46 points. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,671, lower by 426.35 points or 2.82%.

Globally stocks markets have declined due to rising bond yields. The across-the-board selloff was led by banking and finance stocks. The top stocks on the Sensex were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank, while the major losers were Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

In the previous session, Sensex spurted 257.62 points or 0.51% to finish at 51,039.31, and Nifty climbed 115.35 points or 0.77% to 15,097.35.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 188.08 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

"Recent rise in bond yields globally and concerns with regard to higher commodity prices weighed on investors' sentiments as these two elements reduce the future value of cash flows and earnings," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

US equities witnessed steep fall as sharp spike in bond yields dampened investors' sentiments.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with significant losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.62% lower at $65.70 per barrel.