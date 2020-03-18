Sensex hits 3-year low, sinks below 29,000 amid fears of economic impact of COVID-19

The Nifty too, fell way below the psychological mark of 9,000 points, ending at 8,468.40 on Wednesday.

Money Markets

Sell-off intensified in the Indian stock market on Wednesday, as both Sensex and Nifty dropped to their lowest levels in three years.

Sensex plunged over 1,900 points and fell below the psychological 29,000-mark.

Around 3.15 p.m., it was trading at 28,780.93, lower by 1,798.16 points or 5.88 per cent from the previous close of 30,579.09. It had opened at 30,968.84 and touched an intra-day high of 31,101.77 earlier in the day.

This came as investors expressed concerns over the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across sectors. Several state governments have ordered closure of malls, theatres, schools, pubs, etc. The airline industry too has been severely hit with companies curbing travel of employees. The government too has advised people to avoid all non-essential travel. The national restaurant association of India (NRAI) too, advised its over 5 lakh members to shut operations from March 18 until March 31.

On Wednesday, the Sensex fell over 1,200 points to touch an intra-day low of 29,325.41. At 12.43 p.m., it was trading at 29,441.87, lower by 1,137.22 points or 3.72 per cent from the previous close of 30,579.09.

Bears came into action few minutes after the index opened nearly 400 points higher. It had opened at 30,968.84 and touched an intra-day high of 31,101.77 during the initial trade.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was also trading way lower than the psychological mark of 9,000 points.

It was 333.90 points or 3.72 per cent lower at 8,633.15.

The sector-wide selloff in the Indian markets was led by heavy selling in banking and finance stocks.

On the Sensex, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance were the top losers while ITC, TCS and Infosys were the only stocks which gained.

On the Nifty, Vodafone Idea stock fell by over 34% after the Supreme Court came down heavily on telecom companies and the DoT. Airtel was down 3.23%, while Reliance industries too, was down by 3.13%

The Supreme Court said that no further objection to its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) order will be allowed against the payable dues.

"All the newspapers are trying to influence courts. All the companies are trying to influence us through the media," said Justice Arun Mishra. The top court said: "We will call all MDs of the telecom companies and send them to jail from here."

The court said it will consider a government rescue plan for telecom companies in AGR case on next hearing which will be after two weeks.