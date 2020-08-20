Sensex falls 300 pts in early trade after US Fed presents gloomy economic outlook

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2%, followed by IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ITC, Asian Paints and Titan.

Money Stock Market

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 300 points in early trade on Thursday tracking selloff in global markets after the US Federal Reserve's gloomy economic outlook spooked investors.

The BSE Sensex was trading 344.53 points or 0.89% lower at 38,270.26; while NSE Nifty was down 92.80 points or 0.81% at 11,315.60.

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2%, followed by IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ITC, Asian Paints and Titan.

On the other hand, NTPC, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma and Infosys were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the Sensex closed at 38,614.79, up 86.47 points or 0.22%, while the Nifty rose 23.05 points or 0.20% to 11,408.40.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 459.01 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.

According to traders, domestic bourses followed negative trends in global equities as selloff emerged after the US Federal Reserve released the minutes from its latest policy meeting. Comments by policymakers of the US Fed showed the challenges due to the pandemic, and that there are uncertainties over US recovery. Comments by members showed that additional easing may be required, as the uptick in employment is already slowing down.

"The latest Fed minutes had been one to offer a reality check for markets, though with the elevated prices, it had likely been an excuse to take some profit off the table as well," Jingyi Pan, a market strategist with IG, told the Associated Press.

The Fed's minutes showed that policy makers are finding it difficult to forecast the path of the economy, as the coronavirus likely would continue to dampen economic growth.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended in the red in overnight session. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with heavy losses in mid-day deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.75% lower at $45.03 per barrel.