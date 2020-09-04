Sensex crashes nearly 700 points in early trade amid selloff in global equities

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended with heavy losses in overnight session led by a massive fall in technology stocks with Apple shares plunging around 8%.

Money Markets

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex plunged nearly 700 points in opening session on Friday tracking a massive selloff in global equities.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 615.70 points or 1.58 per cent lower at 38,375.24; while the NSE Nifty crashed 170.40 points or 1.48 per cent at 11,357.05.

However, Sensex and Nifty recouped some of the losses with Sensex down 360 points and Nifty down 106 points at the time of writing.

SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC twins and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, Maruti was the sole gainer.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 95.09 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 38,990.94; and the NSE Nifty closed 7.55 points or 0.07 per cent down at 11,527.45.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 7.72 crore on a net basis on Thursday.

According to traders, domestic equities followed the massive selloff in global equities.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended with heavy losses in overnight session led by carnage in technology stocks with Apple shares plunging around 8 per cent.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 807.77 points, or 2.78 per cent, to finish at 28,292.73. The 30-stock index shed more than 1,000 points, or about 3.5 per cent, at the lows, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shares of Apple and Microsoft dived 8 per cent and 6.2 per cent, respectively, leading the laggards in the Dow.

Shares of other major US tech giants including Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet also declined noticeably.

All the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors dipped, with technology down 5.8 per cent, the worst-performing group.

Following suit, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with over 1 per cent losses in mid-session deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.98 per cent lower at USD 43.64 per barrel.

With agency inputs